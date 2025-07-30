Kering stock analysis: Shareholder confidence despite profit drop

Kering's (KER) share price remains steady on Wednesday morning. After a brief dip immediately following the stock market's opening, the share price is now a few percentage points higher than the previous day. The French luxury group published its second-quarter and first-half results for the financial year after markets closed on Tuesday. The financial update revealed a 46 percent drop in profits in the first six months of 2025. However, shareholders appear to remain confident, as evidenced by trading on the French stock exchange, Euronext.

The price per share at the time of writing was 220.35 euros (Wednesday, July 30, 10:30am GMT+2). The most recent high in Kering's share price was on February 17, 2025. At that time, the price per share on the French stock exchange reached 280 euros.

Kering is particularly affected by the issues at fashion brand Gucci. The Italian brand represents almost half of the group's revenue and almost two-thirds of its operating profit. However, Gucci has seen its results decline steadily in recent seasons. In the second quarter, revenue fell by 27 percent.