Kering to develop Valentino eyewear

Paris - French luxury group Kering, which holds a 30 percent stake in the Valentino fashion house, is set to develop and distribute Valentino's eyewear collections. This new partnership between Kering Eyewear and Valentino will begin on January 1, 2026, marking the start of a long-term collaboration.

According to a press release issued on Monday, Kering Eyewear will now handle the production of Valentino's sunglasses and eyeglasses. The company's CEO, Roberto Vedovotto, stated that the collections will be developed in "perfect coherence" with Valentino's vision. Previously, Valentino collaborated with the Swiss-based group AKN for these products. The first collection from the new partnership will be presented at the Valentino show in Paris on October 5, 2025, with sales starting in March 2026.

Kering Eyewear currently designs and distributes eyewear for 15 luxury brands, including Gucci, Saint Laurent, Cartier, and Montblanc. It is also one of the few divisions within Kering that has seen sales growth, with a 2 percent increase in the first half of 2025. This stands in contrast to Kering's overall performance, which saw a 46 percent drop in net profit to 474 million euros and a 16 percent decrease in turnover to 7.6 billion euros during the same period.

Kering has held its 30 percent stake in Valentino since 2023. An agreement reached on Friday between Kering and the Qatari investment fund Mayhoola, which owns the remaining 70 percent, postpones Kering's potential acquisition of the rest of the company until 2028 at the earliest.