Kerry Katona’s fashion business officially shutters

New filings in the UK’s Companies House have shown that the fashion business of former Atomic Kitten star, Kerry Katona, has officially closed its doors.

The page for Kerry’s Boutique, Katona’s online clothing retailer, now cites the business as dissolved via a compulsory strike-off.

The e-commerce platform had initially ceased operating in October 2024, according to prior reports, and no accounts had been filed by the company since 2023.

Its closure was explained by a representative for Katona, who said in a statement to The Sun: “Kerry didn’t have time in her schedule to run Kerry’s Boutique. Anything related to the closing down of the company is her business partner’s responsibility and nothing to do with Kerry.”

While Kerry’s Boutique had seemingly flourished since its founding in 2020, the company was hit with a First Gazette notice for compulsory strike-off in October after its latest accounts were overdue.

At this time, it was issued with a warning that upon a potential dissolution, all property and rights vested in the company would be “deemed to be bona vacantia”.

In November, the action was temporarily suspended as an “objection to the striking off was received by the Registrar”.

Back in October, multiple media outlets had reported Kerry’s Boutique had seemingly closed down its online site. The brand had also been inactive on social media for a prolonged period.

Some customers took to social media claiming they had been ignored by customer service or denied refunds when returning products to the company.