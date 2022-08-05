Khaite reportedly eyeing future investment and sale opportunities

New York label Khaite is reportedly exploring potential investment and sale options as it looks towards scaling the brand.

According to sources of WWD, creative director Catherine Holstein has been in contact with possible investors and is considering a sale.

In a statement to the publication, the brand said that it had grown quickly since its debut as it continues to gain traction among customers and retail partners.

The statement continued: “In addition, investors have expressed interest in the company since its founding with Assembled Brands in 2016.

“As we seek to further scale the Khaite brand, the company is evaluating investment options to fuel the next stage of growth and has no further comment to make beyond this statement at this time.”

The brand, which follows an ethos of classic essentials, has caught the attention of celebrities too, possibly helping to boost its presence in the luxury market.

Its most recent Resort 2023 collection builds on its concept which centres around the New York woman, an element Holstein has consistently incorporated into each new launch.