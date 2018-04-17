Kicking off the World Retail Congress in Madrid: El Corte Inglés, Tendam and Inditex

The World Retail Congress kicks off in Madrid today, and FashionUnited is there. Since 2007 this annual, three-day forum brings together today’s retail leaders from around the world to discuss key-issues, network, and forecast the retail future.

The congress was introduced by Pablo Isla, President of Inditex, Dimas Gimeno, President of El Corte Inglés, and Jaume Miquel, Managing Director of Tendam, who shared a common discourse: Innovate to win.

Pablo Isla, who has joined the conversation through a recorded message, pointed out the importances of omnichannel: "We have to use technology to generate value for our clients and offer a seamless brand experience, regardless of whether someone visit in store or online". He also spoke about the importance of making a change from a linear model to a circular model: "We have clothes collection bins in 8 countries through which we have collected 19 thousand tons of garments. We are working with collaborators to develop the recycling process and give life to new fibers. "

As for his part, Dimas Gimeno, who introduced a brief picture of the international retail sector that employs 34 million people, that is, 34.7 percent of the employed population. Then focuses in on the sector in Spain, specifically, that employs three million people, with more than 777,000 businesses.

He also highlighted the importance of retail: "This congress brings together hundreds of manufacturers, producers and designers who have our distribution chains to face the digital age. Retail is progress and trust. It is a way to create wealth and employment. "

Jaume Miquel also highlighted the importance of the World Retail Congress in Spain, a country in which retail represents 3 percent of GDP. He has also commented on the reason for the new name and logo given to the former Grupo Cortefiel, one of the leading fashion retailers in Europe known for retail brands like Woman’s Secret and Fifty, now Tendam: "Why have we changed? We are at a turning point in the transformation we undertook 2 years ago, and we wanted to create an umbrella brand that would encompass all of the Group's brands, not just one.”

