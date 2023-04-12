Kidly launches crowdfunding campaign to grow own label business

Kidly Ltd., the online kids’ retailer for 0-5 years, has launched its first crowdfunding campaign, via the Seedrs platform.

The campaign, which went live publicly this week, the company said in a statement, has already achieved 95 percent of its 1 million pounds investment target, with 85 percent of this reached in the first two days.

The investment drive was launched to expand its own-label collection, Kidly Label - launched in 2019. Today, the range has grown from seven options at launch to over 250, spanning seven categories.

“Our own brand, Kidly Label, has generated over 3 million pounds in sales in the past twelve months alone, meaning the time is right to accelerate the growth of the collection and capitalise on its potential, as we know customer appetite is there,” said Kidly founder and CEO, James Hart.

“This focus on own-label growth, coupled with the rationalisation of our third-party brands, puts us on a steeper profit trajectory and gives us a great position to scale from,” Hart added

The company added that the strong year of product growth has seen the brand’s collection sell over 275,000 units in the past 12 months and account for 40 percent of all units sold. Making up 25 percent of the revenue mix, Kidly Label has amassed a loyal brand following.

Since November 2022, Kidly Label is sold on the Next platform and this crowdfund investment will allow the company to work with more strategic wholesale partners to raise brand awareness and re-enter international markets, like the U.S. and Europe.