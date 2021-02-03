Kids' footwear brand Young Soles expands US operations

Luxury children’s footwear brand Young Soles has announced it is expanding in the US following its incorporation as Young Soles Inc late last year.

Since its incorporation, the brand said it has engaged a warehouse in St Louis, implemented a fully integrated EDI system, and developed a dedicated USA e-commerce site set to launch in February.

The expansion also includes the appointment of experienced fashion sales consultant Diane Hudson as the national sales manager for Young Soles.

“We are very excited by the investment and commitment that Young Soles are showing to the USA children’s footwear market,” Hudson said in a statement. “The USA is not a country that you can manage at arm’s length and I am very excited to be leading the team to make Young Soles as big a success this side of the Atlantic as it is everywhere else.”

Young Soles CEO and president Stuart Anderson added: “Since our inception seven years ago, we have sold to retailers in the USA, but it is never been a market that we have had the time or resource to fully commit to. Now as a part of our continuing global growth strategy we have laid the foundations to give the USA market the attention it needs to make Young Soles a success.”