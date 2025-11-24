Kidswear brand Roarsome secures investment to drive growth

Sustainable outdoor kidswear brand Roarsome has secured 1.5 million pounds of new investment led by Sustainable Wealth Group to support its next phase of growth.

In a statement, the kidswear brand, which offers snow suits, coats, swimwear, and sportswear made entirely from recycled plastic bottles (using suppliers like Repreve and FENC TopGreen, as well as base layers and neck warmers made from bamboo, said the investment would “serve as a catalyst for the next phase of growth,” enabling it to deliver international scale.

It will use the capital to increase its production capabilities and “power an ambitious global expansion plan,” including setting up new fulfilment operations and warehousing in the US and EU.

Additionally, Roarsome said it will also allow the company to broaden its global market reach and expand its “mission-driven team” with key hires in marketing and operations to meet soaring demand.

Will Chapman, co-founder of Roarsome Outdoor Kidswear, said: “This investment is a huge vote of confidence in our vision and our business model.

“It will allow us to scale our impact internationally, helping us get more kids off screens and outdoors while building their connection with nature. We’re incredibly excited about this next chapter.”

The company first made waves when it appeared on the BBC TV show Dragons’ Den in 2019, securing an initial offer from Peter Jones. While that investment did not finalise, due to a decision to crowdfund, the exposure and subsequent public support paved the way for Roarsome to complete a highly oversubscribed crowdfunding campaign.

Harvey Knight, chief executive of Sustainable Wealth Group, added: “Roarsome stands out for both its growth potential and for its genuine commitment to sustainability, both environmentally and socially.

“The company’s approach to a circular economy in children’s wear is exactly the kind of innovation we look to support.”