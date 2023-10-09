Kidswear Collective acquires childrenswear brand Cheeky Cherub

British consignment platform Kidswear Collective has announced the acquisition of childrenswear retailer Cheeky Cherub for an undisclosed sum.

The company said that the acquisition cemented Kidswear Collective as “the leading resale platform”, building on the “significant growth” it has seen over the past 12 months.

This has been evident in the opening of Kidswear Collective’s new warehouse and fulfilment centre in London, its extended offering of 50 luxury kidswear brands and its shop-in-shop concepts at Selfridges, Fenwicks, Kingston and Galeries Lafayette.

In a release, the platform’s co-founder, Shoshana Kazab, said: “We are passionate about changing the perception of what pre-loved fashion looks like and we are excited about bringing Cheeky Cherub’s community into the fold.

“We are enormously proud of what Erika and Lucy have achieved and helping to set a high bar for pre-owned childrenswear.”

Cheeky Cherub was founded by Erika Abd-Allah and Lucy James in 2020, and has since expanded beyond solely online retail to now also operate its own standalone store in London.

Through the acquisition, the brand’s inventory will be on-boarded onto the Kidswear Collective platform over the coming months, as well as its impending digital platform.