Kim Kardashian launches private equity fund to invest in next generation brands

Kim Kardashian, the social media personality, savvy entrepreneur, fashion and beauty mogul, has launched a private equity venture to empower the next generation of consumer brands and businesses.

The new venture, SKYY Partners, was formed with Jay Sammons, formerly Global Head of Consumer, Media & Retail at Carlyle Group, an American multinational private equity firm.

In a statement Kardashian said: “I’m excited to launch SKKY Partners to invest in the next generation of consumer brands, leveraging my experience founding and building global businesses and partnering with innovative companies to help them grow. I look forward to working closely with Jay and our team to identify distinctive investment opportunities and build the firm’s portfolio of world class companies for our investors.”

Whatever those investment opportunities may be, they will benefit from Kardashian’s global reach and social influence. The company said it will make both minority and controlling investments in growth-oriented, market-leading consumer and media companies, targeting sectors like luxury and fashion, consumer products, digital and e-commerce, consumer media and entertainment.

SKKY Partners said the unique and complementary backgrounds of its founders will accelerate value creation in a portfolio of high-growth consumer and media businesses.

Founder of multi billion dollars businesses

In the consumer world, Ms Kardashian is known as the founder of multiple businesses valued over 1 billion dollars and one of the most recognised and socially followed women in the world. Mr Sammons is a well-known investor, having spent the last two decades building many of the world’s most well-known consumer brands,

In a statement SKKY Partners also named Kris Jenner as a partner. The Kardashian matriarch oversaw the development of her family’s multi-billion-dollar collection of businesses and has the unique eye to identify investment opportunities and drive impact.