Kimberly-Clark acquires majority stake in period panty brand, Thinx

Hygiene product group Kimberly-Clark Corporation has completed its acquisition of a majority stake in Thinx Inc., a period underwear company.

It comes as the group continues to build on its portfolio of period and light bladder leakage solutions.

Terms of the transaction have not been disclosed.

The acquisition looks to push Thinx underwear into a mainstream market, supporting its direct-to-consumer channels while driving category growth with the group’s retail partners.

In an announcement, Alison Lewis, chief growth officer for Kimberly-Clark, said: “The Thinx value proposition is particularly meaningful because it’s rooted in purpose and consumer need. We’re excited to partner with Thinx to bring these breakthrough products to more people and accelerate growth in this category.”

Kimberly-Clark, which counts Huggies, Kleenex and Intimus among its portfolio of brands, made an initial minority investment in Thinx back in 2019.

Launched in 2013, Thinx Inc. is made up of four brands, Thinx, Thinx (BTWN), Speax by Thinx and Thinx for All, all dedicated to creating products that support bodies in all stages of life.