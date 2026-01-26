King's Cross retail sales up 16 percent across broader estate

The London-based estate King’s Cross has announced a significant uplift in retail performance for 2025, reinforcing its position as a primary global shopping and dining destination. Total sales across the wider estate rose by 13.5 percent year-over-year (YoY), driven by a diversifying tenant mix and high-profile brand acquisitions.

Coal Drops Yard, the central retail hub of the development, recorded a 20 percent increase in sales as consumer demand for its specific retail and leisure offering accelerated. Recent openings from brands such as Japanese retailer Uniqlo, Joe & the Juice, and Midnight Pantry have strengthened the appeal of the destination and contributed to higher customer spend. Within the broader King’s Cross estate, retail sales saw an increase of 16 percent YoY.

According to Jane Macdiarmid, head of retail at the King’s Cross Group (KCG), the results highlight the resilience of the location. “Whilst I’ve only been at King’s Cross for a short while, I am proud to see such impressive sales growth at this already proven location over the last year, especially given the current economic backdrop,” Macdiarmid stated.

The KCG executive noted that the current strategy involves continued investment in brands and experiences to drive repeat visits and deliver returns for retailers. As the development of the estate nears completion, the group is shifting its focus toward final leasing opportunities.