Kinnevik names Samuel Sjöström as chief strategy officer

Kinnevik AB has appointed Samuel Sjöström as chief strategy officer and member of the company’s management team.

Sjöström joined Kinnevik in 2013 and has worked across all of the company’s functions and teams, most recently as head of strategy.

In his role as chief strategy officer, the company said in a statement, he will work closely to Kinnevik’s CEO on the development, monitoring and implementation of Kinnevik’s corporate strategy as it builds on its position as Europe’s leading listed growth investor.

Commenting on Sjöström new role, Georgi Ganev, Kinnevik’s CEO, said: “Samuel has been instrumental to Kinnevik’s transformation over the last years, and has a unique set of insights into our strategies, dayto-day business, values and culture.”