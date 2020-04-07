Kinnevik proposes to elect Cecilia Qvist to its board of directors

Kinnevik AB’s nomination committee has proposed the election of Cecilia Qvist to Kinnevik’s board of directors at the annual general meeting in May 2020 as well as the re-election of all current board members, and the re-election of the Chairman of the board, Dame Amelia Fawcett.

Commenting on the proposed election, Cristina Stenbeck, Chairman of the nomination committee, said: “Cecilia brings vital insights into how digital platforms engage consumers worldwide, and on how businesses can grow in excess of their market by providing innovative services that drive and cater to changes in consumer behaviour. Drawing on her learnings from her other engagements, past and current, Cecilia will also bring valuable perspectives on business development within regulated sectors such as financial services, technology and telecom, as well as public company board experience.”

The company said in a statement that Cecilia Qvist is the Global Head of Markets at audio platform Spotify, where she oversees the company’s global growth strategy both in existing and new geographies. Before joining Spotify in 2017, Qvist held senior positions at Ericsson and Swedbank, and she currently also serves on the board of Catena Media, the online lead generation company listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, where she has declined re-election at the company’s 2020 Annual General Meeting.