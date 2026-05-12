Kitri to cease trading after nine years of business

London-based independent fashion brand Kitri, founded by Haeni Kim in 2017, has announced on social media that she is closing the womenswear brand that became known for its limited-run, vintage-inspired fashion, often with bold colours and playful details.

On Instagram, the brand said that it would be closing its doors in the coming weeks, and had started the process of winding down operations, and its current spring collection would be its final offering.

Kim said: “This decision has not come easily. We explored every possible avenue, but ultimately this felt like the only responsible path forward.

“Building Kitri has been one of the greatest privileges of my life. What started as a small independent brand grew into something far bigger than I could have ever imagined, worn and loved by women around the world, supported by an incredible community, and brought to life by an immensely talented team.

“Thank you for the last nine years, and I hope these pieces continue to bring you joy for years to come.”