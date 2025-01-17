Kizik expands distribution in South Korea, France, Gulf and Spain

Kizik has signed new distribution partnerships in South Korea, France, the Gulf Countries, and Spain.

"Kizik's expansion into South Korea, France, the Gulf Countries, and Spain marks another exciting step forward in our mission to bring joy to everyday routines. Together, we are transforming the way people experience footwear," said Monte Deere, CEO of Kizik.

This expansion follows Kizik's continued success in the US and builds on its recent international growth.

In South Korea, the company has partnered with Platform, a distributor with over 20 years of expertise in introducing globally recognized brands like Saint James, Fred Perry, and Teva to the Korean market. In France, it joins forces with Artcrafts, with regional distributor Alyasra in the Gulf and PROGED, sports and lifestyle distributor since 1989 in Spain.

Based in Lindon, Utah, Kizik is the leader in hands-free footwear innovation, combining FastLabs technologies with stylish designs. With over 200 patents, the brand offers frictionless convenience for men, women, and kids.