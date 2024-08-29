Kizik to expand global footprint through new distribution partnerships

Footwear brand Kizik has announced a series of new international distribution partnerships aimed at expanding its global reach.

Building on its recent collaboration with UK distributor Unify Brand Partnerships in April, Kizik has unveiled additional partnerships with three distributors, Wellforce Sports in Taiwan, Artcrafts in Italy, and Nyne Ventures in Southeast Asia, covering Singapore, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Indonesia, and Vietnam.

These new partnerships are key to Kizik's global expansion plan, which follows on from the company's success in the US and aims to bring its innovative hands-free footwear to a global audience. Each distributor, with their extensive networks and knowledge of local retail markets, will help Kizik grow through wholesale partnerships and direct-to-consumer channels, ensuring easy access to the brand’s convenient, innovative, and stylish designs.

“We’re thrilled to join forces with these exceptional distributors as we extend our global presence,” said Monte Deere, CEO of Kizik, in a statement. “The remarkable success we’ve experienced in the US, combined with the extensive market knowledge of Wellforce Sports, Artcrafts, and Nyne Ventures, will be vital in introducing Kizik’s groundbreaking Hands-Free technology and distinctive style to new international markets.”

Kizik remains dedicated to driving innovation within the footwear industry with its hands-free technology, eliminating the need for laces and simplifying everyday routines. By combining functionality, comfort, and style, Kizik aims to offer footwear designed for modern individuals who demand shoes that easily keep up with their dynamic lives.

“Taiwan's fast-paced, tech-savvy consumers are always on the lookout for solutions that simplify their lives,” said Russ Hsu, general manager of Wellforce Sports, in a statement. “Kizik’s hands-free technology seamlessly integrates into the daily demands of Taiwan's bustling urban environment without compromising style or comfort. We are thrilled to partner with Kizik and are excited to bring an industry disruptor into the market.”

“At Artcrafts, we immediately recognized that Kizik's innovative hands-free footwear perfectly aligned with our mission to offer the market something truly new with a strong, unique selling point,” said Simone Ponziani, CEO of Artcrafts, in a statement. “We are excited to partner with Kizik to introduce their revolutionary technology to Italian consumers.”

“This strategic deal marks a significant expansion for Nyne Ventures, as it brings the innovative and stylish Kizik brand to key markets and stores across Southeast Asia,” said Raj Advani, managing director of Nyne Ventures, in a statement. “With this launch, we are thrilled to enhance our product offerings and deliver the industry’s first and most dynamic hands-free shoes to our customers.”

The new partnerships with Wellforce, Artcrafts, and Nyne Ventures underline Kizik's commitment to innovation and global customer satisfaction and will aid Kizik in elevating its presence on an international scale.