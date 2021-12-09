Klarna launches browser extension for pay later on all stores

Payment service provider Klarna has revealed a new browser extension that will allow shoppers to utilise its flexible payment options at all online stores, regardless of whether the retailer is a Klarna partner or not.

The extension comes as the firm reports that 44 percent of online orders are placed on desktops, with the goal of catering to this area of shopping through the option to pay later anywhere online and on any device.

In addition, its recent acquisition of browser extension Piggy will enable coupons and cashback offers to be automatically added to purchases.

Features incorporated into the new extension include Klarna’s one-time card option and the ability to save products in a collection from any website. All purchases and saved items will be reflected in the shopper’s Klarna app, which also allows them to track deliveries, manage purchases and follow their carbon footprint.

The new extension can be installed through Google Chrome and Microsoft Edge, with the feature to be rolled out into Firefox and Safari in the following months. It is currently available in the US, UK, Germany and France and is set to be implemented into other Klarna markets in the near future.