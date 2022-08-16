Klarna launches feature allowing consumers to view order history

Online payment service Klarna has launched a new feature for UK consumers that will allow them to view their full online order history through its app, regardless of whether they purchased through Klarna.

The addition hopes to help consumers save time and manage their online purchases more conveniently by placing all purchase information in one place.

The feature will include information on product details, order and delivery status, package location and tracking.

It comes as part of Klarna’s strategy set to address the “increasingly cluttered and confusing landscape of online shopping apps”, the company said in a release.

“At Klarna, we’re always trying to help customers save time and money, and give them more control over their personal finances regardless of whether they purchase with Klarna or not,” said Alex Marsh, head of Klarna UK.

Marsh continued: “So our customers have asked for a tool to help manage all online orders in one place, removing the need to switch back and forth between platforms to keep track of everything.”

To activate the feature, consumers must connect their email accounts to the app, which will then identify online purchase confirmation emails and import key data.

Klarna’s delivery tracking feature is already available in Sweden and the US.