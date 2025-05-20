Klarna presents growth figures, but remains silent on paused IPO

Fintech company Klarna reported growth figures in the first quarter. The company saw revenue increase by 15 percent to 701 million dollars. However, it remained silent about its intention to go public after this plan was paused in April.

The little that was said about the initial public offering (IPO) is that Klarna is monitoring ‘the changes in the economic circumstances’. Earlier this year, it became clear that Klarna had submitted documents to go public in the US. However, the IPO was blocked due to uncertainty surrounding import duties. Klarna now seems to want to wait until market conditions stabilise.

The publication of the results for the first quarter shows an operating profit of 3 million dollars. The company reports this was an improvement of 5 million dollars compared to the same period last year.

Klarna reports revenue growth of 33 percent in the US. The fintech company, primarily known for its buy now, pay later services, operates in 26 markets. In the UK, Klarna's third market, the government announced shortly before the presentation of Klarna's results that they would more strictly enforce BNPL services.