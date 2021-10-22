Klarna reveals winners of Small Business Support Package

Payment service provider Klarna has announced the 100 small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) winners of its inaugural three million pound Small Business Support Package.

Launched back in July, the firm established the package as part of its ongoing commitment to support SMEs throughout the UK. A total of 1,135 businesses applied for the fund, with a panel of industry experts making up the judging panel, including Alex Marsh, head of Klarna UK.

Sustainable activewear brand SOS, circular underwear label Pantee, vintage retailer American Madness and swimwear site Holiday Romance were among the recipients of the package.

Originating from a wide range of industries, four categories defined the selection of winners: sustainability champion, retail innovator, pandemic impact and omnichannel trailblazer.

Each recipient will receive specialist support throughout their business operations, as well as access to Klarna’s products for one year and WeWork all-access passes for three months. Additionally, Klarna will also provide 15,000 pounds worth of media services, including in-app advertising, social media and promotional support.

Image: Klarna

Marsh said in a statement: “The retail industry has been hit hard by the pandemic and British SMEs have faced the brunt of it. At Klarna, we’ve long worked with businesses of all sizes and have always been focused on supporting SMEs in particular.

“It was an honour working together with our partners to judge the inaugural SME Support Package. It was certainly a hard decision but the businesses we have chosen are truly making a difference across the industry, from sustainability to innovation, and we’re excited to be part of their future growth.”

Furthermore, the firm has launched an Accelerator Programme consisting of a ten-part online series of masterclasses by industry experts, providing business insights and advice to small businesses.