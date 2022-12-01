Klarna rolls out Creator Platform globally

Bank and payment service provider Klarna has globally rolled out its Creator Platform, now allowing retailers and influencers in all of its 45 markets to access the feature.

Initially launched in the US in October 2022, the initiative aims to match retailers with the right influencers and track performance metrics in a bid to bolster the engagement brands have with their audience.

The platform comes as a response to both the 16 billion dollar influencer market and the growing difficulty Klarna said retailers are facing when looking to source influencers.

Through the initiative, creators can gain access to a variety of brands and choose products to directly recommend to their followers.

Retailers can also search through a pool of over 500,000 global creators and track the performance of a partnership in real time, including through traffic, sales and conversion rates.

Klarna said this will allow them to use insights to reinvest in high-performing creators.

In a release, Martin Landen, head of social shopping at Klarna, said: “By providing access to affiliate partnerships, brand campaigns and gifting activations with the world’s leading brands, Klarna empowers creators to monetise their influence at scale and turn their attention to producing quality content.

“At the same time, Klarna helps retailers take the guesswork out of influencer collaborations by identifying which talents fit their brand and which channels drive the best results.”