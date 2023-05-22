Klarna’s UK head to leave

Alex Marsh, the head of Klarna’s UK business, has exited the company after nearly five years at the ‘buy now, pay later’ (BNPL) service provider.

Marsh announced his departure on LinkedIn, where he outlined his experiences at the company, beginning after it acquired Close Brothers Retail Finance in 2018, a move Marsh oversaw.

During his time at Klarna, Marsh said he was a part of the UK team behind growing the region’s consumer base from 1.5 million to over 18 million and adding that his “time at Klarna has been nothing short of phenomenal”.

Marsh first joined Klarna as chief financial officer assuming responsibility for the company’s financial, credit and data analytics and insight.

He then stepped up to become head of Klarna UK in 2020, making him responsible for all aspects of the region’s merchant and consumer offering.

Currently, Marsh also serves as a non executive director for Swedish Chamber of Commerce for the UK, is an advisory board member for The 93% Club and is the co-founder of non-profit Charterpath.

Marsh’s next step and his successor at Klarna have not yet been revealed.