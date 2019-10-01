Klarna targets growth with new outdoor campaign

Payment provider Klarna, which has surpassed 3 million active UK users in the past 12-months, has unveiled a major UK-wide outdoor advertising campaign to continue to boost growth.

The ‘No drama, just Klarna’ campaign, in partnership with a number of its high profile retailers has launched across six cities across the UK, to highlight its services, such as Pay later and Pay in 3 to the wider general public.

Featured on locations including buses, billboards, tube track-side and escalator sites, the campaign is in bold pink and black and includes rhyming slogans referencing its well known partners, such as “I shop like a boss, Asos”, “When I’ve decided, Missguided”, “I’ll pay in a few, Schuh”, and “Pay in three, JD” highlighting its mission to give customers the freedom to control how and when they pay with retailers.

The campaign comes as Klarna unveils numerous UK milestones, including the fact it has processed more than 12 million transactions in the past year and in August alone, more than 100,000 UK shoppers downloaded the Klarna app.

Klarna has also seen a surge in retailer interest in offering the services and is now powering more than 170,000 brands globally, including H&M, Quiz, Beauty Bay, Michael Kors and Superdry in the UK.

Luke Griffiths, general manager at Klarna UK, said in a statement: “The growth we’ve seen since launching in the UK has been astounding, but I’m particularly proud of what we’ve been able to achieve in the last 12 months. Not only have we grown exponentially in terms of volumes and partners, but we’ve also grown our footprint across the UK with the launch of our Manchester office earlier this year.

“We know that customers love the flexibility and convenience that comes with alternative payments, and by delivering the best possible experience to shoppers, we’ve been able to partner with some remarkable brands and retailers in the UK. There are a number of significant announcements in the pipeline and I’m confident we’ll continue to go from strength to strength.”

Images: courtesy of Klarna