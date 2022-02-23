Klarna to expand rewards programme to nine new markets

Buy now, pay later payment firm Klarna is launching its global reward programme in the UK this spring, as part of a global roll-out into nine new markets.

Klarna’s reward scheme launched in September 2020 and has since gained more than 4 million members in the US and Australia, with 1 million users joining in the last quarter. The planned expansion will see the reward programme rolling out to the UK, Ireland, France, Italy, Spain, Portugal, Poland, Canada, and New Zealand.

Once launched, consumers will be able to earn points every time they use Klarna’s ‘Pay Now’ immediate payment option or make an on-time repayment when using Pay Later or Pay in 3. The points can then be redeemed in the Klarna App for rewards at brands including Decathlon, Caffe Nero and River Island, with members also gaining access to exclusive deals and early product drops.

Klarna is also introducing ‘Missions,’ which are small, engaging tasks that consumers can complete to earn reward points to encourage consumers to discover different features in the Klarna App that will help them save time and money.

Alex Marsh, head of Klarna UK, said in a statement: “With our rewards programme, we help consumers get more out of every pound they spend and reward responsible use of buy now pay later by emphasising repayment, not purchase.

“This contrasts with traditional credit card providers which encourage irresponsible spending by rewarding consumers for making a purchase but then charge double-digit interest when they can’t afford to repay their bill at the end of the month.”