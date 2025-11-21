Klättermusen acquires distribution partner in South Korea

Swedish outdoor brand Klättermusen has acquired its distribution partner AYL in South Korea. Klättermusen has been working with AYL for nine years. It will now establish a subsidiary there with the existing AYL team.

“The acquisition is a logical next step after almost a decade of partnership. It leads to closer collaboration between the teams in Sweden and Korea as well as an acceleration of the brand's long-term vision in the region,” a press release stated.

AYL has represented Klättermusen in the South Korean market since 2016. It has introduced the brand to a fast-growing community of outdoor fans and design-oriented consumers. Today, AYL operates seven directly managed Klättermusen stores and works with 27 retailers within shop-in-shop locations. With a team of 34 employees and a headquarters in Seoul, the company has played a crucial role in building the brand in South Korea, the statement added. Two further stores are scheduled to open in 2026.

The acquisition of AYL and the establishment of Klättermusen Korea are linked to the brand's expansion plans. Over the next five years, Klättermusen Korea plans to open approximately ten new flagship stores. “South Korea has a long history of mountaineering, with a design philosophy and vision that go hand in hand with Klättermusen and the Swedish way of life,” said Ji-hwan Lee, CEO of AYL, now Klättermusen Korea. “It is a culture that values expert craftsmanship and functional innovation; qualities that align deeply with Klättermusen's philosophy.”

Klättermusen was founded in 1975 and celebrates its 50th anniversary this year.