Knix and Ashley Graham partner up for Knix Active

Lingerie line Knix has released its new activewear line in collaboration with model Ashley Graham.

The brand, known for its practical bras and underwear, will be releasing Knix Active as its first activewear collection. Through a video of Graham on the brand’s website, it was announced that the model will also now be the brand’s first global brand ambassador.

“I’m so thrilled to share that I am [Knix’s] first ever global ambassador, bringing you all their first ever activewear collection,” posted Ashley Graham on her Instagram account. “But that’s not all! I knew I had to do more than just model this collection and decided to invest and watch women take over! So excited for this journey!”

A campaign video shared on the brand’s Instagram account shows a diverse group of individuals sporting the new Knix Active collection with words and phrases aiming to empower.

Alongside the video, Knix posted: “Together, we will work to challenge the stigma that equates physical activity to diet culture. It’s time for a change. We believe that movement should be free from judgement and punishment and instead, a form of self-love and expression.”

The new active collection focuses on the love of movement, with products designed for comfort and support. The line features sports bras created specifically to reduce breast movement and leakproof leggings, with HiTouch3D fabric technology for increased support.

“An activewear collection built around the love of movement and the expressions that make us feel the freest, it’s a celebration of ourselves,” the brand said in a statement on its website. “It’s a celebration of how we see the world, how we communicate, how we express ourselves. It’s a celebration of moving our bodies for us, and no one else.”