Knot Standard launches on demand clothing platform

Apparel brand Knot Standard has launched its new on demand platform.

The platform is available with retailers such as Brooks Brothers, Bloomingdale’s and Nordstrom. The platform, powered by an AI, will allow brands to offer its consumers custom fit clothing with minimal experience.

Knot Standard has already partnered with Brooks Brothers on a made to measure menswear line in 21 of its store locations, with the on demand platform enabling ordering, measuring and production of shirts for Brooks Brothers clients.

The platform will continue to expand in stores like Nordstrom and Bloomingdale’s, and will also begin to offer suits, jackets and pants.

“Knot Standard’s Custom OnDemand platform is a first for retail - never before has custom clothing been possible for anyone, anywhere, without any special training, inventory, or infrastructure,” said Matthew Mueller, president and co-founder of Knot Standard.

“This isn’t just the future for our brand - next generation client experiences like Custom OnDemand will become the future for every brand looking to stake their claim in an ever-changing landscape. We’re excited to see where we can take the customer next.”