KNS International acquires footwear brand Birdies

KNS International has announced its acquisition of women’s shoe label Birdies, which will become a flagship brand under the US footwear group’s portfolio.

In a release, Birdies co-founder, Bianca Gates, said the partnership with KNS marked an “exciting new chapter” for the brand, “enabling us to scale our mission of delivering both comfort and style in a way that resonates with our loyal customers”.

Gates, who will be joining KNS as brand president, continued: “With KNS' extensive expertise and resources, Birdies will quickly have the opportunity to expand our reach while staying true to the products and community that define Birdies.

“The future for Birdies' team, customers and partners alike will continue to soar as we enter into this exciting partnership with KNS."

In his own statement, KNS’ chief executive officer, Greg Tunney, credited Birdies’ direct-to-consumer approach with its ability to resonate globally with women, “enabling the brand to punch above its weight in the footwear category”.

Birdies joins Journee, Taft and Vance among KNS’ expanding brand portfolio, building on the group’s existing consumer base with its footwear offering.

Launched in 2015, Birdies has existed as a direct-to-consumer brand that is largely sold through its own website and its physical store in San Francisco, California. The company does have additional distribution through marketplace and limited wholesale partnerships, such as in retailers like Nordstrom.