Kohl’s appoints new board member

Kohl’s has appointed Robbin Mitchell to its board of directors as an independent director.

Mitchell is a member of the fashion and luxury leadership team at the Boston Consulting Group and brings “extensive retail industry operating experience and expertise in areas important to Kohl’s growth strategy, including Women’s apparel, Active and Beauty”.

She will initially serve on the board’s governance and nominating committee.

“Robbin’s background and skillset are ideally suited to support Kohl’s continued strong execution and momentum,” said Frank Sica, Kohl’s chairman, in a statement. “Her leadership at BCG and executive-level retail, apparel, supply chain and omnichannel experience position Robbin to make immediate contributions.”

Sica continued: “Robbin’s insights will help us build upon our efforts to reignite Women’s, accelerate growth in Active and Beauty, and capture market share from the retail industry disruption.”