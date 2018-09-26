Kohl’s joins plus-size revolution with new inclusive fashion label

The U.S. department store operator has joined other fashion names ranging from Chico’s to J.Crew and announced the launch EVRI, a new women’s private-label plus brand.

EVRI, explained the retailer in a corporate release, stands for Easy, Versatile, Real (Value) and Inspiring, will launch at Kohl’s in Spring 2019 in sizes 0X-4X in tops and 14W-30W in bottoms and aims to empower women with stylish and functional pieces for all shapes and sizes.

The new label will feature dresses, tops and bottoms in sizes that take in account both shape and height, ranging from short to tall, with additional options available in curvier and less curvy.

“We’ve seen an opportunity to better meet the needs of our customers and are focused on providing the products and experience she expects. From a revamped store layout to fit-focused sizing, the addition of EVRI to our women’s portfolio further illustrates our commitment to providing all customers with a positive and easy shopping experience,” said in a communication Doug Howe, Kohl’s chief merchandising officer.

Kohl’s is immersed in a transformation plan to ramp up its “plus shopping experience”, both in-store and on Kohls.com. After launching EVRI in Kohl’s stores nationwide and on Kohls.com, the department store chain will roll out Nike Plus next spring.