Kohl's revenues and earnings increase, outlook positive

Kohl’s Corporation reported fourth quarter diluted earnings per share of 2.20 dollars, which the company said exceeded expectations. For the full year 2021 adjusted diluted earnings per share reached 7.33 dollars.

Total fourth quarter revenue of 6,499 million dollars increased by 5.8 percent and full year revenue of 19,433 million dollars, rose by 21.8 percent.

“In 2021, we delivered all-time record earnings per share, significantly ahead of our expectations. Our operating margin of 8.6 percent exceeded our 2023 goal two years ahead of plan, a direct result of our efforts to restructure the business to be more profitable,” said Michelle Gass, Kohl’s chief executive officer in a statement.

For the full year 2022, the company currently expects net sales to increase 2 percent to 3 percent compared to the prior year, operating margin to be in the range of 7.2 percent to 7.5 percent and earnings per share in the range of 7 dollars to 7.50 dollars.

On February 28, 2022, Kohl’s board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of 50 cents per share payable March 30, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 16, 2022.