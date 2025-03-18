Koibird shutters online store to focus on physical retail

Independent womenswear retailer Koibird has made the decision to repurpose its online presence, with its e-commerce site to no longer function as a sales platform. The company will continue to serve customers through its physical retail store, located on Marylebone Lane in London.

Koibird, which sells a curation of premium womenswear brands, made the announcement on its website, where it said it wanted to look towards the future “through a fresher, more forward-thinking lens – one that aligns with where the market is heading and prioritises experience over a traditional retail model”.

As such, Koibird deduced that it is “not just a store, it’s an experience”, which “is best lived in person”. The statement continued: “As a result, we’ve decided to refocus our e-commerce business and shift our efforts from a highly transactional website toward the immersive, in-person shopping experience for our clients and our community.”

It made this decision on the back of an observation that the online space has become increasingly transactional and saturated, thus moving away from the values of Koibird and failing to “capture the magic of discovery”. As such, the company is planning to invest into its brick and mortar space, while its website will shift its focus. In the future, Koibird noted that it still may use the site to sell exclusive pieces, but its in-person store is to be at the core.

Founded by Belma Gaudio in 2018, Koibird has established itself somewhat as an incubator for new, up-and-coming brands. Its physical store space, which also houses a cafe, undergoes seasonal design overhauls twice a year to suit a specific theme, each retaining the quirky essence the company has become known for. Next to womenswear and accessories, Koibird also sells homeware, fragrances and footwear.