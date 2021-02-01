Kontoor Brands announces partnership with Jamilco

Global lifestyle apparel company, Kontoor Brands has confirmed an acceleration of its global distribution of Wrangler and Lee denim brands after securing a retail and distribution partnership with Jamilco.

The move to “amplifying Kontoor’s commitment to accelerating the Wrangler and Lee brands’ growth around the world” has named Jamilco as primary distributor and retailer of the two denim brands for Russia, Belarus, Armenia and Kyrgyzstan.

Simon Fisher, managing director EMEA, Kontoor Brands, said in a statement: “As our brands continue to grow in popularity with the Russian consumer, a strong distribution and retail partner is essential to continue to build on the momentum our brands have in this market.

“Jamilco’s unique understanding of the market and proven success across all distribution channels make them the perfect partner for expanding our brands’ distribution and product accessibility throughout Russia.”

The new collaboration will expand Wrangler and Lee distribution in Russia through wholesale, retail and digital channels to Russian cities and territories including Belarus, Armenia and Kyrgyzstan.

Jamilco will expand the Wrangler and Lee retail presence to more than 30 branded stores, including two Wrangler and Lee mono-branded flagship stores. The partnership will also expand the brands’ digital channels including the launch of e-commerce platforms that will leverage Jamilco’s digital-first approach.

Kira Balashova, general director of Jamilco, added: “We are excited by the opportunity to partner with Kontoor Brands to bring the Wrangler and Lee brands to even more Russian consumers through our successful distribution network.

“We will lean into our deep knowledge of the Russian market and consumer to capitalise on the growing excitement that surrounds these two iconic consumer brands.”

Jamilco will begin working alongside Kontoor Brands in February 2021.

Images: courtesy of Kontoor Brands