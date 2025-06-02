Kontoor Brands finalises 900 million dollar acquisition of Helly Hansen

Wrangler’s parent company Kontoor Brands has said it has completed its 900 million dollar acquisition of outdoor and workwear brand Helly Hansen.

The US fashion group announced its intention to purchase the brand back in February 2025. At the time, Helly Hansen was projected to generate over 680 million dollars in revenue and 80 million dollars in adjusted EBITDA for full-year 2025.

In the latest press release announcing the completion of the deal, Kontoor Brands’ president, chief executive officer and chairman, Scott Baxter, said: “Today marks an exciting step forward for Kontoor as we expand our portfolio of iconic consumer brands. The acquisition of Helly Hansen will increase our growth profile, drive greater category, channel and geographic diversification, and increase our penetration in the attractive outdoor and workwear markets.”

Baxter added: “I want to thank the entire Helly Hansen team for their partnership as we have worked toward this exciting milestone. Together, I am more confident than ever we will create significant long-term value for our shareholders.”

Kontoor said that it expects Helly Hansen to be immediately accretive to revenue, adjusted earnings per share and cash flow in fiscal 2025. In line with the previously issued outlook, Kontoor is expected to see revenue growth of 17 to 19 percent to between 3.06 and 3.09 billion dollars for 2025. Helly Hansen is anticipated to contribute around 425 million dollars to this after the takeover.