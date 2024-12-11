Kosé acquires Thai beauty brand Pañpuri

Japanese beauty conglomerate Kosé is acquiring Bangkok-based beauty brand Pañpuri as part of its medium-to-long-term strategy to “add regionally rooted brands” to its portfolio, which includes luxury skincare line Decorté and American cosmetics company Tarte.

The acquisition will help Kosé push into the wellness space, as Pañpuri has created a name for itself as a clean prestige niche fragrance and holistic wellness brand that creates luxurious, multisensory experiences rooted in Eastern traditions and Thai heritage. Its range includes premium bath and body, hair care, skincare and fragrance products.

The brand, which was launched in 2003, is sold in luxury malls, hotels, resorts and travel retailers in Thailand. Pañpuri products are also found in Japan, China and Europe online and through sales agents. In August, the brand’s business expanded into Hong Kong.

In 2023, parent company Puri, registered sales of 580 million Thai baht.

Vorravit Siripark, chief executive of Puri, said in a statement: “This partnership with Kosé Corporation marks a transformative milestone for Pañpuri. With Kosé’s global innovation, expertise and resources, we are excited to elevate our vision of Thai holistic wellness and beauty, rooted in the wisdom of our traditions and a commitment to clean, sustainable practices.

“Together, we will bring Pañpuri’s unique approach to wellness - blending Thai craftsmanship, mindfulness, and sensorial excellence - to a broader global audience. This collaboration allows us to preserve our heritage while embracing a future of growth, innovation, and shared passion for creating meaningful beauty experiences.”

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed, with Kosé stating that Pañpuri's parent company Puri Co. Ltd. will operate as a subsidiary, to strengthen the corporation's presence in the global south markets to increase growth.

Kazutoshi Kobayashi, president and chief executive officer of Kosé Corp., added: “We believe that Pañpuri’s traditional approach from ancient times in Thailand and sophisticated product design, which creates cosmetics that feel good to use and enrich the mind on top of being effective, highly align with our constant approach since our establishment to continually pursue sensory quality while inheriting tradition and innovation.

“With this acquisition of shares, we will accelerate the global strategy set forth in our medium- to long-term vision and aim to establish a presence in the Global South markets and further enhance our value.”