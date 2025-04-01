Kurt Geiger expanding Business by Design Academy

Fashion footwear and accessories brand Kurt Geiger has announced it is expanding its Business by Design Academy by 50 percent and will open the initiative to young creatives nationwide with a new online platform launching in the autumn.

The announcement comes as the second cohort prepares to graduate from the fully funded career incubator. The Class of 2025 features 33 students and follows the success of the inaugural cohorts in 2024, of which, 30 percent are now in full-time roles at Kurt Geiger, while others have progressed into studies or creative careers elsewhere.

Applications for the third cohort open today, April 1 until July 18, with the programme starting in September. The London-based programme will offer 50 places, a 50 percent increase. The course is open to young people aged 18-20 living in London, or 18-24 if they have an Education, Health and Care plan or experience of care.

The academy was launched by The Kurt Geiger Kindness Foundation in January 2024 to break down barriers for young people, particularly those from underrepresented backgrounds seeking careers in the creative industries. The seven-month course, which is completely free, is AQA unit awards accredited and covers all student expenses.

The part-time course held at Kurt Geiger’s Farringdon headquarters provides weekly masterclasses and training sessions, one-to-one mentorship and seven weeks of paid work experience at Kurt Geiger, in departments, including design, buying, digital marketing and merchandising.

Neil Clifford, chief executive of Kurt Geiger, said in a statement: "We launched Business by Design to give young people the ladders they need to climb over the walls that too often keep them out of this industry.

“Retail is the largest private sector employer in the UK, yet it's often overlooked as a rewarding, creative career. We're committed to providing access to the industry – especially for those who wouldn't otherwise have a way in."

Kurt Geiger’s in-person creative training programme to expand by 50 percent with September’s class

From autumn, young creatives nationwide across the UK will be able to access Business by Design Academy through a new online platform, which will offer the same syllabus, masterclasses, mentorship and even opportunities for in-person experiences. The opening date for applications will be announced later in the year.

The expansion comes at a critical time in the UK, as new data released in February by the Office for National Statistics showed that the number of 16- to 24-year-olds not in education, employment or training (NEET) rose by 100,000 in the last 12 months reaching an 11-year high. With an estimated 13.4 percent of young people NEET between October and December 2024, many talented young people risk being left behind, particularly outside major cities.

Clifford added: “Governments can’t do everything. We believe it’s our responsibility to support the next generation of creative talent. Ever since our first cohort graduated, I’ve dreamt of making Business by Design available beyond London. There’s untapped potential in every part of the UK, and by digitalising the programme, we’re opening doors to more young people than ever before.”

Despite the industry contributing 124 billion pounds to the economy and employing 2.4 million people, the sector continues to face stark inequalities. Kurt Geiger adds that only 17 percent of creative industry workers come from working-class backgrounds and 86 percent of internships in the creative sector are unpaid.

Sophia Johnson, head of Business by Design Academy, added: “We are equipping students with the core skills and confidence they need to succeed in the creative industry – whether they aspire to be designers, buyers or other industry professionals.

“As we introduce the nationwide academy, we are bridging the gap between education and employment, providing an immersive and transformative experience for young people across the UK.”