Kurt Geiger secures funding to fuel international expansion

London footwear retailer Kurt Geiger has announced that it has secured a new funding package to help refinance its debt and accelerate international expansion plans.

The deal was provided by Wells Fargo Capital Finance UK and Blazehill Capital, and is believed to amount to around 150 million pounds.

In a statement to the press, the brand’s chief financial officer, Dale Christilaw, said: “The combined facilities will provide significant flexibility to accelerate our expansion across North America and Europe.”

Kurt Geiger was founded in 1963 and has since expanded beyond its initial footwear offering to include handbags, jewellery and sunglasses.

Global ambitions

The retailer, which has been owned by private equity firm Cinven since 2015, currently operates over 70 stores and 100 concessions in department stores and has further set its sights on overseas markets.

The funding comes as the label continues to increase this international presence, already evident in its ongoing wholesale partnerships with Dillard’s and Nordstrom in the US.

Through the financing, Kurt Geiger and its investment partners are hoping to further accelerate this global growth trajectory, while providing additional liquidity and sustaining momentum.