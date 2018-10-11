L Brands exploring alternatives for La Senza business

L Brands, Inc. reported net sales of 1.058 billion dollars for the five weeks ended October 6, 2018, an increase of 8 percent, while comparable sales for the month increased 5 percent.

The company reported net sales of 7.524 billion dollars for the 35 weeks ended October 6, 2018, an increase of 7 percent, while comparable sales increased 3 percent for the period.

As part of an ongoing effort to drive shareholder value and in order to focus on its larger core businesses, the company announced that it is pursuing all alternatives for its La Senza business. La Senza currently has 126 company-owned and operated stores in North America and 188 non-company owned international stores. The company estimates that La Senza’s 2018 revenues and operating loss will be approximately 250 million dollars and 40 million dollars, respectively.

Picture:L Brand media centre