L Brands March net sales increase 7 percent

L Brands, Inc. has reported net sales increase of 7 percent to 1.020 billion dollars for the five weeks ended April 7, 2018, compared to same period ended April 1, 2017. Comparable sales for the five weeks increased 4 percent.

The company’s net sales of 1.874 billion dollars for the nine weeks ended April 7, 2018, increased 9 percent compared to the nine weeks ended April 1, 2017. Comparable sales for the period increased 3 percent.

The company operates 3,067 company-owned specialty stores in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and Greater China, and its brands are sold in more than 800 additional franchised locations worldwide.

Picture:Victoria's Secret website