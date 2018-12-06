L Brands November comparable sales up 9 percent

L Brands, Inc. reported net sales of 1.596 billion dollars for the four weeks ended December 1, 2018, compared to net sales of 1.267 billion dollars for the four weeks ended November 25, 2017. Comparable sales for the period increased 9 percent.

The company’s net sales for the 43 weeks were 9.980 billion dollars compared to 9.077 billion dollars for the same period last year, while comparable sales increased 4 percent.

L Brand operates 3,115 company-owned specialty stores in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and Greater China, and its brands are sold in more than 800 additional franchised locations worldwide.

