L Brands Q3 revenues up 6 percent, raises full year EPS outlook

American multi-brand retailer L Brands said on Monday its Q3 revenue for 2018 increased by 6 percent. The company reported a loss per share of 0.16 cents for the quarter compared to earnings per share of 0.30 cents for the quarter ended October 28, 2017.

The company’s sales in Q3 2018 were 2,775 million US dollars, up from 2,618 million US dollars a year earlier. Third quarter operating income was 54.4 million US Dollars compared to 231.7 million US Dollars last year, and net loss was 42.8 million US Dollars compared to net income of 86 million US Dollars last year.

For its fourth quarter, L Brands expects earnings per share to be 1.90 US Dollars to 2.10 US Dollars. The company has increased its full year 2018 adjusted earnings per share guidance to 2.60 US Dollars to 2.80 US Dollars from 2.45 US Dollars to 2.70 US Dollars previously.

L Brands Inc was founded in 1963 by Leslie H. Wexner and is based in Columbus, Ohio, United States. Through Victoria's Secret, Pink, Bath & Body Works, La Senza and Henri Bendel, L Brands is an international company that sells lingerie, personal care and beauty products, apparel and accessories.

Offering lingerie, personal care and beauty products, apparel and accessories, the United States-listed company has about 88,000 employees worldwide and operates more than 3,000 stores.

Picture:L Brands media centre