L Catterton invests in plus-size womenswear brand BloomChic

Investment firm L Catterton has announced an investment into womenswear brand BloomChic, a digital-first retailer that focuses on plus-size apparel.

In a release, the brand said the investment positions it to embark on its next stage of growth and further realise its mission of enabling mid- and plus-size women to easily find clothes that fit them.

Through the partnership, BloomChic will leverage the firm’s global consumer insights and operating capabilities, allowing it to scale operations.

Established in 2021, the brand looked to serve women that were generally underrepresented and underserved in fashion, with affordable price points and an expanded range of apparel that has brought them a considerable customer base in the US, Australia, Canada and parts of Europe.

Speaking on the investment, Scott Chen, managing partner of L Catterton, said: "BloomChic puts its customers at the centre of everything it does.

"This is evident not only from the range and quality of its products, but also the meaningful connections it has formed with customers and its culture of ensuring that the plus-size voice is heard.

“We look forward to partnering with its management team to deepen the brand's presence in the market and create greater value for its customers."

The investment firm has notable experience in investing globally in apparel and digital-first companies, with past investments having included ba&sh, Ganni, Sandro, Savage X Fenty and Sweaty Betty.