L.L. Bean carries out second round of layoffs this year

US footwear company L.L. Bean has initiated what is now its second round of layoffs for this year. According to various media reports, this latest move will impact between 50 and 75 people, accounting for 3 percent of the company’s Maine workforce.

A spokesperson for L.L. Bean told media outlets that "fluctuating retail landscapes” and a need to “enable long-term growth” were the motives for the layoffs. It was further noted that impacted employees would be offered severance packages and outplacement services. Some exits are reportedly voluntary.

L.L. Bean already initiated its first phase of layoffs in April 2024 among staff on its customer service team, which fell alongside a reduction in its call centre hours. At the time, the company said a shift in consumer behaviour had prompted the layoffs, with more people shopping online and less calls to customer service cited as decisive changes.

In a statement to the press, the company said that “impacting people’s jobs and schedules is never a decision L.L. Bean makes lightly”. It was unknown how many positions were impacted.