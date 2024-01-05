L’Occitane acquires Italian fragrance brand Dr. Vranjes Firenze

The L’Occitane Group has acquired Italian luxury home fragrance brand Dr. Vranjes Firenze.

The company said in a statement that the development marks another step in the group’s strategy to build a geographically balanced portfolio of strong premium beauty and fragrance brands.

Commenting on the acquisition, Reinold Geiger, chairman of the L’Occitane Group, said: “We are thrilled to continue to grow our global brand portfolio with the addition of Dr. Vranjes Firenze, which is complementary to our existing collection of premium beauty and fragrance brands, each with a strong identity and a genuine desire to make a difference.”

The company added that in Dr. Paolo Vranjes launched Dr. Vranjes Firenze in 1983 and for over 40 years, the brand has been at the forefront of luxury home scents, with a reach spanning over 75 countries and a robust network including 28 mono-brand stores and 650 points of sale.

“Our brand has undergone meaningful growth while honouring the rich heritage of Dr. Vranjes Firenze. It is with great pride that I hand over the legacy of Dr. Vranjes Firenze to the L’Occitane Group, which is known for its distinguished heritage and expansive global reach,” added Paolo Vranjes.

With an emphasis on in-house production and R&D, Dr. Vranjes has consistently delivered ‘Made in Florence’ experiences through its celebrated home diffusers, scented candles and a growing line of personal fragrances that are going to become an integral part of the brand’s prestigious portfolio.

The company further said that the completion of the transaction is expected at the end of the first quarter of 2024.