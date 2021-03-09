L’Oréal commits to sustainable future with ‘Green Sciences’

L’Oréal Paris has announced that by 2030, 95 percent of its ingredients used in makeup, skincare, and other products will be derived from renewable plant sources, abundant minerals, or circular processes.

With over 36 diverse and complementary brands, the company stated it would be adopting a ‘green sciences’ approach, and 100 percent of its formulas will respect the diversity of coastal and freshwater aquatic ecosystems.

The Group will draw on recent advances in green sciences to enable the sustainable cultivation of ingredients and extract natural materials without causing further environmental harm.

According to the company, to date, 80 percent of the company’s raw materials are biodegradable, 59 percent are renewable, 34 percent are natural or of natural origin, and 29 percent of the ingredients used in L’Oréal formulas are developed according to the principles of green chemistry.

Nicolas Hieronimus, L’Oréal deputy chief executive officer, stated in a press release: “With green sciences, we are entering a new chapter for L’Oréal research & innovation, which has been a key driving force behind the company since its creation. Our ambition is that by 2030 we will be able to offer women and men around the world increasingly effective, safe cosmetics that respect the environment.”

The company stated it has invested in new technological processes to achieve this transition, including recent advances in agronomics and new developments in biotechnology, green chemistry, formulation science, and modeling tools.

The Group is also building a range of strategic partnerships with universities, start-ups, and raw material suppliers to develop clean ingredients further.