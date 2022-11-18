L’Oréal debuts virtual makeup and hair for avatars in Ready Player Me

Beauty giant L’Oréal has revealed a new partnership with cross-game avatar platform Ready Player Me, which will allow a selection of its makeup and hair styles to become available in the platform’s avatar creation programme.

Two of the group’s brands, Maybelline New York and L’Oréal Professional, will premier exclusive looks through the platform, which enables the styles to be used on avatars in over 4,000 metaverse-based platforms and apps.

Speaking on the partnership, Asmita Dubey, chief digital and marketing officer of the L’Oréal Group, said: “We believe that the future of beauty will be physical, digital and virtual.

“Our brands are creating new, immersive and virtual experiences using virtual spaces, in-game customised experiences, in-virtual world advertising and virtual ambassadors and influencers. We are very excited to lay the foundations for the future of beauty on Web3 and the metaverse.”

Co-designed by 3D designer and developer, Even Rochette, and a selection of renowned makeup and hairstylists, five Maybelline makeup looks and five L’Oréal-inspired hairstyles will be launched for the metaverse.

In a release, the company said each style aims to encourage users to express their virtual selves creatively, and push boundaries in the digital world.

Camille Kroely, chief metaverse3 officer for the group added: “This partnership allows us to better understand the appetite for virtual beauty amongst consumers and elevate beauty experiences.

“With more than three billion global gamers, our approach is to explore new beauty codes, while making the experience more accessible and inclusive.

“Through creativity, technology and L’Oréal’s beauty expertise, we aim to offer a space for self-expression that reflects the diversity of our world beyond ‘physical’.”