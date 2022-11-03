L’Oréal denies advertising suspension on Twitter following Musk’s takeover

L’Oréal has denied that it had suspended advertising on Twitter after reports had said the beauty giant had removed its spending following Elon Musk’s takeover of the social media platform.

Initially reported by the Financial Times (FT), L’Oréal was said to be one of a number of companies that had grown “nervous” about the possibility of inappropriate content that could spread on the site under Musk’s ownership.

The Tesla-CEO completed his 44 billion dollar acquisition of the social media group last week as he promised to make the platform more accepting of “free speech” and differing views.

While Musk took to his Twitter profile to assure advertisers that the outlet would not become a “free-for-all-hellscape”, a number of brands and marketing firms have reportedly expressed concerns over what could become of the platform.

According to FT, clients of various advertising groups were said to be privately reviewing, and in some cases curbing, their exposure on the platform.

Since the acquisition, Twitter has attempted to soothe any distress via emails to media agencies, where it had noted there had been no changes to its moderation policies.

The publication also reported that three people familiar with the situation said Musk had told brands in a phone call about plans to offer different tiers of content moderation.

However, a Tweet made by the entrepreneur on Wednesday seemingly contradicted the statements, going on to ask users if advertisers should support free speech or political “correctness”.

Responding to reports that it had cut ties with the platform, a spokesperson for L’Oréal told Reuters that it “did not make any decision to suspend advertising spending on Twitter”.