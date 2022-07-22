L’Oréal’s North Asia arm achieves carbon neutrality

Beauty conglomerate L’Oréal has announced that the group’s North Asia zone has become the first to achieve carbon neutrality across all of its operated sites.

The zone spans five geographical markets – Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong, Taiwan and Mainland China, which was the first of all the sites to achieve neutrality.

It builds on the company’s goal to make all of its global sites carbon neutral by 2025, a mission it outlined in its 2020 sustainability commitment report, L’Oréal for the Future.

As detailed in a press release, the news was announced by Fabrice Megarbane, the region’s president and CEO of L’Oréal China, at its 2022 L’Oréal North Asia and China Indirect Sourcing Supplier Day in Shanghai.

The event brought together around 100 strategic suppliers and key stakeholders to discuss efforts to reduce CO2 emissions.

To achieve carbon neutrality, L’Oréal’s North Asia zones have implemented a number of measures to drive the goal.

In Mainland China and South Korea, for example, the company installed onsite renewable energy generating facilities, while in Japan and Taiwan L’Oréal introduced renewable electrical boilers and Power Purchasing Agreements with local authorities.

“From today, in North Asia, each L’Oréal product is produced and stored in plants and warehouses that are carbon neutral,” said Pankaj Gupta, SVP of L’Oréal North Asia and China Operations.

Gupta continued: “Going forward, we will further collaborate with our stakeholders to reduce CO2 emissions along the entire industry value chain through product innovation and consumer empowerment programs, transportation upgrading and collaboration with strategic suppliers.”