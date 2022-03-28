L’Oréal UK and Ireland join launch of TikTokMadeMeBuyIt campaign

Beauty giant L’Oréal UK and Ireland has announced it will be joining TikTok for the platform’s #TikTokMadeMeBuyIt e-commerce campaign.

The partnership will allow UK consumers to purchase creator-endorsed product selection boxes through the TikTok app, with L’Oréal also being the first brand to use the campaign’s branding.

The dedicated hashtag, which has garnered over 10 billion views alone, has been credited with generating a viral interest in L’Oréal products, as creators recommend their favourites to TikTok’s large-scale audience.

L’Oréal-owned brands involved in the product boxes include Garnier, Maybelline, L’Oréal Paris, NYX Professional Make-Up and Essie.

For the curation, the company has worked with a handful of creator partners who have each selected items for their own gift boxes, with each to be available through TikTok Shop UK.

“Our partnership with TikTok enables us to continue to invent and reinvent the e-commerce experience,” said CMO of L’Oréal UK and Ireland, Lex Bradshaw-Zanger, in a release.

Bradshaw-Zanger continued: ”Where much of e-commerce today has been a very functional experience, and driven by more rational shopper missions like replenishment, TikTokMadeMeBuyIt has brought the excitement of product discovery in partnership with creators to a full funnel online experience. Removing the friction of entertainment discovery and purchase into a single, smooth consumer journey.”